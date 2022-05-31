A less hot day is coming to a close. Breezy winds from the south-southeast helped to contribute to the cooler feeling. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and a cold front moves slowly into our area.

We will see a chance for showers and storms into Wednesday night. Thursday morning, a possible and shower could linger for some of our region due to the remnants of the passing front. All of this will depend on the cold front passage and how far South it is positioned early Thursday.

The dryline to our West will move East and bring a chance of pop up storms. Rain chances are low at the moment due to the uncertainty of drylines movements. However, if enough moisture and instability is left, storms are possible.

The weekend looks hot in the upper 90s. More importantly, a heat wave is building up due the ridge moving in from the West. U.S. Temperatures will return into the low 100s by next week.