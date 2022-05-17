Today we reached a high of 103 degrees with breezy conditions. A Red Flag Warning is still in effect until 8 p.m. tonight due to the southerly winds and dry atmosphere. We will cool off slowly tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

The rest of the week we will be waiting to see if we break our record temperature from 2003. Highs are expected to reach 105 which will surpass our previous record of 102. Thursday and Friday will be a similar situation with hot weather and breezy conditions.

A cold front moves in Saturday morning dropping us a couple of degrees cooler into the low 90s or upper 80s. Slight cold air advection will linger into Monday with a chance of showers on Sunday for our eastern counties.

The GFS does hit a wetter pattern Monday night due to a low pressure system tracking form the South. However, the EURO is not totally buying the idea. I have kept rain chances low for now but as we get closer to the weekend, models should be in better agreement on what is to come.

Remember to stay hydrated this week and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.