Hot weather continues for our area as a ridge continues to bring hot temperatures. A dryline to our West is starting to spark storms and showers. Tonight, we are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. for the chance to see active storms.

Main impacts include gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain, and large hail. Remember its best to have two ways to receive weather alerts. The peak of severe weather season continues with the dryline remaining a factor for our chance of storms. Models do show a line of strong storms moving in this late afternoon.

Storms wrap up overnight and move to the northeast, leaving us with a bit of a cool down before Wednesday. Highs are expected to go back into the upper 90s. Find ways to beat the heat by drinking plenty of water or a icy treat.

Temperatures return near the 100 degree mark this weekend with triple digits expected to start next week.