Last night and tonight we will be warm with overcast clouds. The only difference is that tonight we will be seeing some showers and storms entering our area.

A dryline has moved over our area and will move eastward into tonight. Storms are expected to develop after 8 p.m. and extend throughout the overnight hours. We will see increasing clouds in the forecast this afternoon ahead of the approaching Pacific cold front.

We are in a Slight Risk for severe weather. Main impacts will be gusty winds and hail (half dollar to golf ball size ). You can not rule out an isolated tornado tonight.

Tomorrow will be sunny and windy as a cold front brings cooler air to our region. We will remain in the 70s for the next two days and warm up into the 80s.