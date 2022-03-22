Winds were gusty today due to a cold front has moved further East leaving Texas quiet after active weather yesterday. Strong occluded low is moving through the southeast bringing the risk of flooding, hail, and tornadoes.

San Angelo will be quiet tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds linger into tomorrow with highs in the lower to mid 60s across the Concho Valley.

Elevated fire weather is still possible this week, due to dry conditions. San Angelo only saw 0.01 inches of rain. Not enough to resolve any of our on going dry conditions. With increasing temperatures and a dry forecast ahead, the risks of fires are still possible across our area.

Remember to avoid open burning and any activities that could spark a fire. We could see increasing winds into tomorrow and Thursday, before a high pressure system moves over the plains.

The ridging pattern will reduce winds and provide dry air over our region. Moisture looks to reduce throughout the rest of this week until after Monday.

Temperatures look hot this weekend with temperatures in the 90s by the end of it.