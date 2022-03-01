More clouds have moved into our area from a low pressure system out West, so expect overnight lows to be around our low this morning of 40 degrees.

A dry forecast is in our future with a high pressure system dominating our pattern keeping us dry throughout the week. Dry conditions and gusty winds are expected to come into play later this week which could bring issues with fire safety.

I won’t be surprise if advisories come from the dry conditions and gusty winds by Saturday, Winds are expected to gust around 25 miles per hour this weekend with temperatures in the 80s.

We will see nice weather this week with a cold front moving in Sunday into Monday. We drop down into the 60s by next week.