Hot weather and dry conditions continue for our area. We will see the same pattern into this week. Today we reached the lower 100s.

Subsidence will increase over our area. A high pressure system will move into the southeast part of Texas. This will increase more dry air over our region. Rain chances are out of the forecast due to the increase of subsidence.

UV-Index will be very extreme tomorrow, so if you were going to the pool please wear sunscreen. We will start tomorrow in the upper 80s, before turning hot.

Remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK AND CHECK YOUR BACK SEAT FOR FAMILY AND PETS!