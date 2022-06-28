Moisture continues to be great over Texas due to a stall cold front. Lifting has been great along the front with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Rain is still on the horizon for some of us. Most of us will be dry this evening with mostly cloudy skies.

A high pressure will filter back in the forecast drying us out but eyes are on the Gulf this weekend. A low pressure system is expected to get organized and impact Eastern Texas.

Our area is expected to stay on the drier side but its something to watch in the upcoming days.

We will see temperatures in the upper 90s through the rest of the week.