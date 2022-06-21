It may be rainy for areas in Houston, but dry weather makes up our forecast today. Active showers continue out West as the monsoon season continues for the Desert Southwest. We will see dry weather due to a upper level high.

Temperatures are expected to remain into the low 100s for most of the week. A upper level trough will move closer to Texas by Sunday. Models hint possible rain chances for our area but consistency is not great with other models. For now, I will monitor the ongoing days to come.

The trough will drop us into the 90s briefly for Monday and Tuesday. Remember all your heat and safety tips and remember to drink plenty of water.