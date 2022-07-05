Heat is here to stay! The heat has brought impacts such as extreme drought conditions and dry weather. The pattern is set to stay into the next seven days.

A strong upper level high is continuing to strengthen into this week. Highs will climb a degree each day until we get to the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to range from 100-106 degrees over the next couple of days.

Remember to watch out for heat related illness when outside for long periods. You should also wear light colored clothes, sunglasses, and hats to help as well. It is best to increase your water intake during the summer months, that includes you and your pets.