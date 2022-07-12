Hot weather ended quickly with isolated storms that popped up this afternoon. We reached a high of 105 degrees as heat advisory and excessive heat warning stays effective until 8 p.m.

Most of the Concho Valley saw their fair share of brief downpours and stormy weather. Things will slack up tonight, as skies return back to mostly clear conditions.

A upper level high pressure will continue to stay in place over the Four Corners region of the U.S. Therefore, hot weather will continue for our area, with a chance for isolated storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Of course, rain chances reduce as the week progresses. Hot dry weather will filter back into this week with dry air leading to more dry conditions.

Remember to reduce you sun exposure and your time outside in the heat!