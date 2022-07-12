Time to beat the heat! July continues to bring extreme heat to the Concho Valley, along with dry conditions. However, today isolated showers were popping up across the area. ]

Shower and storm activity has been mainly isolated with our southwestern and eastern counties getting the best of it.



Our main driver of weather will continue to lead to triple digit weather. Upper level ridge will continue to bring subsidence (dry air) into our region. Rain chances will filter out of the forecast after tomorrow. The frontal boundary to our North will move out of Texas. This will reduce lifting into our area and reduce instability.

Remember to beat the heat during the day by limiting your time outside. Drinking lots of water is a plus, along with wearing light clothing. Remember to check the back seat before you lock your vehicle!