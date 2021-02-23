KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday, February 23, 2021 10PM

Today was an above average day and we saw a high of 80 degrees. Things are still windy outside with winds out of the south-south west.

Tonight will be a warmer night, most areas getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly clear skies will be in effect tonight and continue to influence the temperatures.

Tomorrow will a little cooler but some areas may still creep into the 70s. A cold front moves in tomorrow afternoon making temperatures cooler for Thursday.

Models have reduce rain chances for Thursday but have them still in for Sunday evening with the next upper level low and trough.

The amount of precipitation depends on the amount of moisture present during the trough passage.