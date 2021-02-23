KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday, February 23, 2021 10PM

Today was an above average day and we saw a high of 80 degrees. Things are still windy outside with winds out of the south-south west.

Tonight will be a warmer night, most areas getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly clear skies will be in effect tonight and continue to influence the temperatures.

Tomorrow will a little cooler but some areas may still creep into the 70s. A cold front moves in tomorrow afternoon making temperatures cooler for Thursday.

Models have reduce rain chances for Thursday but have them still in for Sunday evening with the next upper level low and trough.

The amount of precipitation depends on the amount of moisture present during the trough passage.

Clear

San Angelo

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

60°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

62°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Tuesday

62° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 52°

Wednesday

71° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 71° 40°

Thursday

45° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 45° 38°

Friday

68° / 46°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 68° 46°

Saturday

73° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 73° 55°

Sunday

73° / 44°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 73° 44°

Monday

60° / 38°
Showers
Showers 39% 60° 38°

61°

1 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
2%
60°

58°

3 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

5 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

7 AM
Clear
3%
53°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
53°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

