A cold front has moved through most of the Concho Valley and has stalled just north of I-10 this afternoon. We will see that cold front move further south earlier Wednesday. A trough will move over our area from the Rockies Wednesday, bringing along some disturbances to start up our freezing rain, rain, and sleet scenario.

The shallow cold air from the front will remain over our area helping to ignite freezing rain as warm southerly flow flows on top of the upcoming trough. The warm layer will allow freezing rain to start as early as Wednesday morning.

The best chance for freezing rain and sleet will be Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wednesday at 3am and ending on Thursday at noon.

A glaze of ice can not be ruled out on bridges and overpasses. Remember to take it slow when traveling to work tomorrow, and follow all safety driving procedures.

We stay cold until Sunday where we warm up into the 60s.