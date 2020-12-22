KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday December 22, 2020 5PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today was a beautiful cloudy day, which helped things seem cool this morning. Things started to change when we got into the afternoon. The low level blanket of clouds started to break, leading to temperatures rising into the 70s.

Expect things to get chilly for the next two days. Morning lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s making early morning commutes very cold. Always remember to bundle up during cold weather and wear lots of layers.

Looking into the weekend, there is a chance that an upper level trough brings a small chance of showers for Saturday. However, things could change over the next couple of days. Another dry cold front will move into the area Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.