KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday December 22, 2020 5PM

Today was a beautiful cloudy day, which helped things seem cool this morning. Things started to change when we got into the afternoon. The low level blanket of clouds started to break, leading to temperatures rising into the 70s.

Expect things to get chilly for the next two days. Morning lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s making early morning commutes very cold. Always remember to bundle up during cold weather and wear lots of layers.

Looking into the weekend, there is a chance that an upper level trough brings a small chance of showers for Saturday. However, things could change over the next couple of days. Another dry cold front will move into the area Sunday.