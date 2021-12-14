Today was a warm day with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will pick up for your tomorrow due to the tightening of the pressure gradient ahead of our next cold front in the upper levels. Winds will decrease a bit after the front passage Thursday late evening before picking up again Friday into Saturday.

Models still have struggled on agreement with our stronger cold front. The GFS has the front bring abundant showers Saturday, keeping them, mainly throughout the day.

The EURO model has things drier and takes the scenario of the coldest front not overrunning the stall frontal system. Hence, temperatures are warmer than predicted with less clouds and precipitation.

The facts are that we will see a cold day Sunday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. Along with that, Saturday will be the wettest day, so i will keep rain chances. As we get closer to the event, I will monitor the change and keep you updated here at KSAN News