August is coming in with above average temperatures and a dry atmosphere. Temperatures are expected to climb a few degrees tomorrow, which does not help the already dry conditions.

We continue to see severe and extreme drought conditions throughout most of the Concho Valley. With no rain in the forecast, conditions could worsen over the next couple of weeks.

Temperatures will remain in the low 100s into tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to hot weather and high humidity.

I want to stress the importance of keeping yourself safe in the extreme heat. Make sure you are dressed for the weather. (light colored clothing in summer). Drinking a lot of water helps as well.