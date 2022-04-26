The front that brought our area some rain has stalled South of our area. However, some of our southern counties hold the chance of seeing isolated sprinkles due to its lifting. Although, the remaining of our area will see cloudy skies with more breaking overnight.

Wednesday will be warmer with overcast skies in the morning and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will break as we approach afternoon, which will lead to rising temperatures.

Winds build back into the forecast as a low pressure system builds over the Rockies. The downward flow will lead to gusty winds across the Texas Panhandle and for our area. A ridge will form in the upper levels leading to dry forecast before a cold front makes its way to our area Saturday evening into Sunday.

Models are not totally on board on widespread rain, however mention the fact of some showers and storms possible. It looks like Sunday will carry the chance of showers, with another chance into early morning Monday.

This is definitely something to watch over the next couple of days.