A day in the 90s sums up our evening with dry conditions. Some of our eastern counties saw a drizzle or two with some stormy weather. Storms are currently to our East, leaving us with some dry weather tonight.

We will be cooler tomorrow as a cold front moves in Wednesday keeping highs in the 80s. We will warm a bit on Thursday.

The weekend looks dry and hot. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s due to the return of warm air. Another cold front will filter in Sunday into Monday dropping us back into the 80s.

Rain is still up in the air with the next front. I will provide further updates during the week.