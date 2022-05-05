A cold front as stalled to our East and the active weather is set to continue for the southeast tonight. We will be seeing clear conditions tonight into the upcoming days. A ridge is starting to build to our North and will intensify thorough the next four days.

Highs are expected to reach near record or warmer by this week. Breezy and hot air from a dryline will help rise temperatures as well through the next days.

Remember to follow all the heat safety tips this weekend. One of the ways to stay cool is taking breaks in the shade. If you heading to the pool, remember to apply your sunscreen. UV-index is expected to be very high this weekend, which long periods in the sun could damage your skin.

If you missed my show, some ways to stay cool in the heat is to get creative with water options. You can create a slip and slide or use trash bags if a tarp is not available to you. Adding soap and water will help give your kids a fun thrilling adventure just in your backyard.

You can also set up water stations for your kids to play in. If you have a sprinkler system, you can add that in for kicks.

Remember to look before you lock and check on your pets that are outside.