A dry weather pattern is shaping up for our viewing area. A high pressure system has developed at the surface and has positioned itself over Texas. Subsidence (dry air) will continue to advect into region. Thus, dry weather continues for our area.

Today we reached into the lower 90s with hotter weather on the way tomorrow. Winds will become gusty this weekend as a trough develops over the Rockies. The increase in pressure will cause winds to downslope into our region.

Models do hint a trough moving closer to our region next week. This will allow temperatures to drop a little into the mid to upper 90s. As far as rain, models hint maybe some influence from the low pressure system. Since we are still far out, I will keep rain chances out of the forecast until better guidance is given.