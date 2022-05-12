Hot weather continues across the Concho Valley with another day in the upper 90s. A ridge will create a big heat wave over much of the United States keeping us all in the summer like pattern for the next couple of days.

Tomorrow, a shortwave trough could bring a chance for showers and storms. Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk tomorrow.

Most important impacts are hail and gusty winds due to the dryline out West. It will not be a widespread event, so many of us will be dry. The best chances are for our northeastern and eastern counties. Our western counties could see a storm or too earlier as the dryline moves East.

Triple digits return this weekend with less breezy weather . Temperatures will have no problem rebounding back above 100 degrees.

The heat continues into next week. Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks in shade, and check the backseat for your pets and love ones.