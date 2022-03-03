We reach the 80s today and spring like temperatures continue for our forecast area. Tomorrow, a surface trough will approach Texas creating some gusty winds due to the tightening of the pressure gradient aloft.

We could see winds gust up to 30 mph along with warm southerly flow. This will cause elevated fire conditions which could be dangerous for anyone attempting to do open burning. We ask our community to take heed of the elevated fire conditions and do not attempt to burn anything for fire safety.

Weekend looks warm with highs in the low 80s and windy conditions. March winds will continue to be felt into early Monday as a cold front moves into our area.

As a result of the frontal passage, winds will reduce a bit and temperatures will fall into the upper 50s or lower 60s for the start of your work week.

We will warm up slightly by next Thursday, however another cold front in the models show us turning cooler again into the 50s and 60s by next Friday.