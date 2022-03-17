Luck maybe was not on your side today with gusty conditions over our area. Winds have gotten between 35-45 miles per hour today from the West. Expect winds to reduce a little tonight but return tomorrow with possible gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Dry conditions and low humidity values have lead to an Red Flag Warning for our area that is in effect till 9:00 p.m. We will continue to see elevated fire conditions throughout this week. We ask our viewers to turn away from burning anything until conditions are better.

This weekend looks warm and dry with sunny skies. We will see temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. A low pressure system will form to our North bringing rain finally to our area. Storms and showers are possible late Sunday into early Monday.

Temperatures return into the 60s by next week.