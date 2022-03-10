We reached the lower 80s today with blue skies and warm conditions. A cold front is actually starting to push through our area. Winds have shifted from the southwest to the north-northeast. Winds are currently at 16 miles per hour.

We will see gusty conditions ahead and behind the front through tonight. We will see temperatures drop quickly behind the front and leave us with lows in the 30s and upper 20s.

Overnight, moisture will still be left in the upper atmosphere to help bring a slight chance of a mix for our area. Snow and mix is better to our North and Northeast. However, with the leftover moisture we could see remnants of snow flurries and freezing rain or sleet mix.

Some of our eastern and southeastern counties could see some mixing in the form of freezing rain or sleet, but little to no accumulation is expected with this system. Although, any mixing could create ice spots on bridges and overpases. So, remember to drive safe.

The weather warms back up to the upper 60s in time to spring forward our clocks. We will see warm weather into next week.