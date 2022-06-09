A summer like feeling continues into June as temperatures today reached the low 100s. We are still under a strong ridging pattern into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be hot during the day and warm and humid for the late evenings.

Staying hydrated is the best away to stay safe in extreme heat. You should also limit your time outside if possible. Remember to wear sunscreen when going to the pool.

If your planning to head to the pool, you should take along the game I suggested in my weather hit. Shark versus Minnows is a great game to get kids active. Remember never go to the pool alone, especially if you are not a great swimmer.

We want to express to our viewers to pay attention to signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Take time to cool off in the shade and drink plenty of water. If you have signs of a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.