Today is the last day of June and temperatures have ended on a hot note. We will see more hot weather as our main feature will not be changing anytime soon. A high pressure system is expected to remain over our region. Dry weather is expected to increase until Saturday.

The upper level ridge is expected to break down a bit and allow some disturbances to filter in. One of the main influences being a low pressure system that is expected to enter into Texas weekend. Most of the rain is expected to stay to the East, but with the increase in moisture we could see some influences into our region.

Saturday will not be a rainout, but more on the isolated spectrum. We will see the ridge regain strength into Sunday and temperatures will rise. Highs next week are looking hot and in the low 100s to kick off the first week of July.