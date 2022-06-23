Feeling HOT HOT HOT! Well the Concho Valley has seen nothing but Heat over this month as Summer progresses. We will see more hot weather into the weekend.

Heat will increase tomorrow with highs expected to reach near 104 across the area. A Heat Advisory has bene issued for tomorrow beginning at 1 p.m. Heat illness will be possible with long durations in the heat, so take precautions.

Sunday evening a weak cold front will swing in allowing temperatures to cool into the 90s for Monday. Possible isolated showers are possible as models still struggle to get a handle or precipitation chances. For now, light rain chances are in the forecast but better guidance will be seen in the next couple of days.