San Angelo saw a great light show last night with heavy downpours from the rain. We will see a similar instance into your Friday.

A shortwave trough will filter in from a high pressure system tonight. The combined moisture and lifting from the stalled front should amplify things for rainfall. Severe weather is low overnight tonight but puts some of our counties into a Marginal Risk for tomorrow.

Rain will end by late morning, allowing some partly cloudy conditions. Highs could rise into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area.

The rain will be short lived due to a dominant high over Mexico. This high pressure will move into southeastern Texas and lead to increasing subsidence (sinking air). Rain chances will diminish into next week with the possibility of some days breaking daily high records.

Excessive heat warnings could be issue into next week so remember to limit time outside due to the hot conditions.

Triple digits return to the forecast by Sunday.