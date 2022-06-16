Our weather is going to be hot into Father’s Day with a high pressure moving back West into the weekend. A blocking pattern named Omega will remain over most of the U.S. this weekend. A high pressure system will be sandwiched between two upper level lows keeping the northwestern and northeastern U.S. cooler.

We will be right under the upper level high, which will allow for an increase in subsidence. Temperatures will elevate by a degree into the weekend but stay in the low 100s.

Winds will reduce tonight and tomorrow allowing for cooler weather into the overnight hours. Friday morning will warmer in the 70s.