Hot weather is the main talk around town. As the week progresses, there will be no end to the hot conditions. Heat Advisory has been extended into Saturday for temperatures that are expected to reach near 102-106 degrees.

With the hot conditions, it is advise to limit your activities outside and wear sunscreen if working outside. Drinking lots of water is also recommend.

The weekend looks hotter as an upper level ridge swings back to the West. Models are throwing a sign or too of a breakdown of the upper level ridge. This will allow a weak disturbance to come into forecast next week. Rain chances are light between ten and twenty percent, however it is something to monitor over the next days.

Remember to look before you lock your car! Stay safe in the summer heat.