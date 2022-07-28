The never ending pattern continues for our area with hot and dry conditions. Today makes day 61 of temperatures in the 100s for this year. We on track to still see the streak expand on the next ongoing days. The only exception is tomorrow, if temperatures hold out in the upper 90s for highs.

Triple digit weather continues for Saturday and Sunday. Heat will continue to make being outside miserable for long periods.

Wearing light-colored clothing, shades, and a hat can help from the dangerous heat. Also, drinking lots of water can help reverse heat exhaustion.

If you were planning to travel this weekend, you could face some showers depending on the direction your head. A stalled front is expected to bring rain North and East of our area.

Rain chances look best for the Texas Panhandle. We will be significantly dry with any far chance of rain being light and over our northern counties.

Next week, August comes in hot with summer temperatures continuing for the Concho Valley.