KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Thursday, July 22 2021 5PM

Temperatures reached into the mid 90s today with southerly winds that created a little relief. Wind speeds are still over 10 miles per hour for most of our counties. This evening will be relatively warm. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for most of the night, until around 11 p.m.

Some of you may have saw a little rain today due to some day time heating and good moisture over our region. There will not be too much rain going into your weekend.

An upper level ridge to our West will continue to build in strength over the Four Corners region and Central Plains. This will reduce most of our rain chances into the weekend.

Remember heat safety is very important. Some tips to staying safe during the summer are staying hydrated, applying sunscreen when outside, and taking breaks in the AC.