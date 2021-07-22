KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Thursday, July 22 2021 5PM

Temperatures reached into the mid 90s today with southerly winds that created a little relief. Wind speeds are still over 10 miles per hour for most of our counties. This evening will be relatively warm. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for most of the night, until around 11 p.m.

Some of you may have saw a little rain today due to some day time heating and good moisture over our region. There will not be too much rain going into your weekend.

An upper level ridge to our West will continue to build in strength over the Four Corners region and Central Plains. This will reduce most of our rain chances into the weekend.

Remember heat safety is very important. Some tips to staying safe during the summer are staying hydrated, applying sunscreen when outside, and taking breaks in the AC.

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.