Plenty of sun was the climax of our day, but things turned active as the afternoon progressed. Rain and storms filtered in due to a warm front bring moisture in from the Gulf. The warm front expected to move out of Texas in the next on going days.

Most of the Concho Valley saw showers and storms with some of those storms producing hail and gusty winds. Most of the the heaviest rain were in the stronger storms.

Frontal feature will exit the area but hot weather will return into this week. Subsidence (dry air) will increase putting a damper on rain chances for the rest of the week.

Remember all your ways to beat the heat during this summer.