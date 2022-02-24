Temperatures will remain in the 20s tonight with winds between 5-10 miles per hour. Friday morning will be cold with conditions struggling to climb above freezing in the early morning

. Commutes to work could be hazardous due to refreezing of ponded roadways and bridges. Please remember to take extra caution when traveling to work or to school tomorrow.

Friday afternoon will be warmer than Thursday with highs in the upper 40s for day time highs. We will cool off into the 20s and low 30s for Saturday early morning.

Models are hinting another chance for a mix for our eastern counties on Saturday. There is some disagreement in the models with the GFS having more of rain and EURO having some freezing rain.

Conditions for Saturday evening will become more clear into tomorrow, where further updates will be made as we get closer.

Sunday we warm into the 60s and slowly climb back into the 70s next week.