A cold front has moved out of our region and left us cooler. Clear skies will remain tonight into tomorrow with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s for some.

We will warm up this weekend and into next week. An upper level disturbance is expected to move over our region bringing showers possibility to our area Monday.

Rain chances are low at the moment, but we could see things change so its something to monitor in the upcoming days. An upper level ridge builds in slightly before a strong arctic air mass moves in midweek. A cold front will drive its way into our region, bringing cold advection and wintry weather possibility.

Models are hinting wintry mix but due to the models being far out, we will keep chances low for now as better guidance is gathered over the weekend.

Temperatures will be warm in the low 80s and 70s to start next week.