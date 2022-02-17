We are in the 30s and expected cooler conditions for your Friday. The active weather moves off to the East, but here in San Angelo we will see things less active till next week. Tomorrow highs will mainly be in the 50s with some isolated 60s in the southern half of our region.

We will warm up this weekend and into next week. An upper level disturbance is expected to move over our region bringing showers possibility to our area Monday.

Rain chances are low at the moment, but we could see things change so its something to monitor in the upcoming days. An upper level ridge builds in slightly before a strong arctic air mass moves in midweek. A cold front will drive its way into our region, bringing cold advection and wintry weather possibility.

Models are hinting wintry mix but due to the models being far out, we will keep chances low for now as better guidance is gathered over the weekend.

Temperatures will be warm in the low 80s and 70s to start next week.