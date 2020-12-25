KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Thursday December 24, 2020 10PM

Things have gotten really cold across San Angelo, with temperatures in the 30s and low 30s for some areas. Skies will remain clear tonight until 12am, so this will help temperatures drop further into the upper 20s.

Christmas will be sunny and cool with no precipitation expected. There will be partly cloudy conditions, as clouds will move into the area overnight tonight.

This weekend will be quite warm due to an upper level ridge that forms to our west, then pushes over us. A high level pressure will develop at the surface, creating warm temperatures with the highest temperatures on sunday.

Next week will be our best chance for showers. A upper level trough develops and allows lifting to happen. This factor, along with the moisture in the atmosphere, will allow us to get some showers and some storms in East Texas.

