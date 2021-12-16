A weak cold front has stalled over us but the boundary expected to move northward shifting winds out of the south as a warm front. Most of the rain will stay to our East and Northeast with the system.

Tonight will be another semi-warm night with temperatures in the upper 50s. We warm back into the upper 70s for tomorrow with breezy conditions.

All eyes are on the weekend with our next strong cold front passage. Rain will kick off early Saturday into Saturday early afternoon before ending. Cold air will remain over us dropping lows into the 30s for early morning lows Sunday and Monday.

A low pressure system will form to our southwest and track into our region. I am watching this low carefully because if we drop below freezing Sunday morning, we could see a wintry mix early Sunday. However, if temperatures remain warmer than freezing we could see a cold rain, instead of the wintry mix.

As of now, the best snow/mix chance is to our southwest but things could change as we head into the weekend.

We will be warming up next week. Temperatures will rise into the 70s tuesday staying warm for your Christmas week.