A cloudy day turned sunny this afternoon as clouds broke across our region. A Marginal Risk is in effect tonight for portions of our western counties to see a shower or storm. I’m thinking that the dry line will stay to our West and storm chance will reduce as we lose the day heating.

A warm day comes to a close with a summer feel in the forecast tomorrow. Despite clouds in the morning, we will see a break in clouds again into the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 90s for the northern half of the Concho Valley and upper 80s for the southern half.

Storm chances continue this weekend with Sunday and Monday looking the best chances for our area. I am expecting more storms and showers for our eastern and southern counties.

However, a chance lingers for other areas to see on early Monday morning. Cold front will move in Saturday into Sunday. A warm front will move northward, which will increase moisture helping fuel storms.

We cool off a bit into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday due to another cold front. The active pattern continues with slight chance of showers and storms.