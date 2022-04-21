A hot day for the Concho Valley with some of us reaching the upper 90s. We will see a slow down fall of temperatures this week, but tonight winds will keep us warmer. Breezy weather will help keep overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Along with the winds, partly cloudy skies will help keep the atmosphere warmer as well.

Wet weather comes to the Concho Valley as a cold front kicks things off. Saturday night a cold front will move through bring a chance for severe weather for our area. Saturday some of our area is in a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Impacts include gusty winds, lightning, and hail. We will monitor the upcoming days on any advancement in the severe weather category.

Showers and storms linger into Sunday and Monday. Our area is expected to see between 0.50-2 inches of rain. This is just an estimate that depends on the cold front passage and remnants of moisture across our area.

Next Monday looks cooler with highs in the 60s, before warming up into the following weekend.