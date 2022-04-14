Warm southerly flow allowed warmer temperatures today. The cold front has pushed further East and left a high pressure dominating our weather pattern.

We will see clear conditions tonight into tomorrow. Winds will be out of the South-southwest around 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures climb into the 90s this weekend. Good Friday looks warm with a touch of cloud cover for some of us.

Saturday could be a little warmer as a dry line redevelops and allows temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 90s. Easter Sunday will be hot and dry.

Next week, a cold front will push in our area from the Rockies. This system looks to stall before moving through our region Tuesday. Showers are possible for East Texas, but models still struggle to agree on timing of front and chance of rain.

Rain chances for now will be light around 20 percent, until we get closer to the event.