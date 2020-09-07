KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday September 6, 2020 10PM

Today we saw a high of 93 with some clouds sticking around from the early afternoon to the early evening. Labor Day is looking really nice with highs in the upper 90s. Since the heat will be sticking around for the most part, we want to remind you to stay hydrated if you are spending alot of time outdoors.

Tuesday is when our cold front is expected to make it here in the Concho Valley. The cold front will bring fall like temperatures and below average lows for our area. The cold front is expected to move slower than originally expected. This will linger our rain chances into Friday.

We will see most of the rain between Tuesday evening, Wednesday, and Thursday, as this slow moving front passes through. Behind this front, we will see winds pick up and see even some gusts to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will warm back up by next weekend into the upper 80s.