KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday September 6, 2020 10PM

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today we saw a high of 93 with some clouds sticking around from the early afternoon to the early evening. Labor Day is looking really nice with highs in the upper 90s. Since the heat will be sticking around for the most part, we want to remind you to stay hydrated if you are spending alot of time outdoors.

Tuesday is when our cold front is expected to make it here in the Concho Valley. The cold front will bring fall like temperatures and below average lows for our area. The cold front is expected to move slower than originally expected. This will linger our rain chances into Friday.

We will see most of the rain between Tuesday evening, Wednesday, and Thursday, as this slow moving front passes through. Behind this front, we will see winds pick up and see even some gusts to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will warm back up by next weekend into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.