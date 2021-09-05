KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, September 5 2020 10PM

Today some of us saw some isolated showers, along the cold front. The cold front left us with breezy conditions and a cooler feeling after its passage.

Labor Day will be a couple of degrees cooler with less breezy conditions. Daylight heating and lingering remnants of the cold front may aid in some afternoon showers. A mix of sun and clouds will be mainly in the forecast with some counties possibly picking up on a spare shower.

The upper level ridge to our West rebuilds into Rockies creating subsidence over most of the Centeral United States. This will keep our temperatures well above average for September.

The weekend will be full of sun and hot weather. Remember the heat safety trips and find ways to stay cool.