KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, September 26 2021 10PM

As we go into our evening, clouds will develop due to influence from an upper level low to ur West. We will see an increase in cloud cover over the next couple of days as well. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of getting some showers in our western counties.

Tuesday will be a warm day with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. We will still see some cloud cover and an increasing chance of rain and storms into Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with isolated showers and storms.

The best chance of scattered showers and storms will be Thursday through Saturday. Another upper level low will develop over the Desert Southwest and increase moisture and lift to our region. Heavy rain and lightning are expected to be the main hazards.

The wet pattern will consists through next weekend and linger into Sunday as well. Rain chances will be more isolated sunday, but overall rain chances for this week are expected to reach up to 3-5 inches over the seven days ahead.

Remember to carry the rain gear through the week. REMEMBER TURN AROUND….DON’T DROWN.