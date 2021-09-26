KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, September 26 2021 10PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we go into our evening, clouds will develop due to influence from an upper level low to ur West. We will see an increase in cloud cover over the next couple of days as well. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of getting some showers in our western counties.

Tuesday will be a warm day with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. We will still see some cloud cover and an increasing chance of rain and storms into Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with isolated showers and storms.

The best chance of scattered showers and storms will be Thursday through Saturday. Another upper level low will develop over the Desert Southwest and increase moisture and lift to our region. Heavy rain and lightning are expected to be the main hazards.

The wet pattern will consists through next weekend and linger into Sunday as well. Rain chances will be more isolated sunday, but overall rain chances for this week are expected to reach up to 3-5 inches over the seven days ahead.

Remember to carry the rain gear through the week. REMEMBER TURN AROUND….DON’T DROWN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South