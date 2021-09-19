KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday September 19 2021

Another hot day for the Concho Valley. Temperatures reached into the upper 90s. Overall, it was a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, we will see some clearing, however as we cool off temperatures will drop into the 60s or 70s.

Clear

San Angelo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!