KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday September 19 2021

Another hot day for the Concho Valley. Temperatures reached into the upper 90s. Overall, it was a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tonight, we will see some clearing, however as we cool off temperatures will drop into the 60s or 70s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!