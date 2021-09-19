KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday September 19 2021 10PM

Conditions are mild right now with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Clear skies will help temperatures drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Monday will be a hot and dry tomorrow. Triple digits are expected tomorrow for most of our region. The Big Country is under a Heat Advisory tomorrow due temperatures possible reaching record temperatures for that area. Here in San Angelo, we can expect to reach low 100s.

Tomorrow will also be a breezy day. As that upper level trough positions itself closer over the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma, it will increase winds into our area tomorrow. Remember to tie down any loose patio equipment.

Cold front swings through early Tuesday bringing clouds and a possible chance for some rain in our southern and eastern counties. Clouds clear out behind the front, but a low pressures system to our south will bring in some clouds midweek briefly, before clear skies return by the weekend.