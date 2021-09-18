KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, September 18 2021 10PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dry air has moved in over Texas reducing any chance for showers continuing from earlier today. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 60s. Some of our southern counties could see partly cloudy skies tonight before they move out of our region.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and dry with temperatures topping in the upper 90s for Sunday and low 100s for Monday. A upper level ridge over the Four Corners region of the U.S. will start to break down and allow a building cold front to swing into West Central Texas.

Cold front expected to arrive early Tuesday, with slight chances of showers and storms. Models, so far do not show abundant amount of moisture with this frontal passage. Although, this cold front will drop temperatures below average for this time of year and have things cooler into the Fall Equinox on Wednesday.

A high pressure will build back in to our West, clearing things out for us and returning temperatures into the low 90s by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!