KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, September 18 2021 10PM

Dry air has moved in over Texas reducing any chance for showers continuing from earlier today. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 60s. Some of our southern counties could see partly cloudy skies tonight before they move out of our region.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and dry with temperatures topping in the upper 90s for Sunday and low 100s for Monday. A upper level ridge over the Four Corners region of the U.S. will start to break down and allow a building cold front to swing into West Central Texas.

Cold front expected to arrive early Tuesday, with slight chances of showers and storms. Models, so far do not show abundant amount of moisture with this frontal passage. Although, this cold front will drop temperatures below average for this time of year and have things cooler into the Fall Equinox on Wednesday.

A high pressure will build back in to our West, clearing things out for us and returning temperatures into the low 90s by the weekend.