KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, September 12 2021

Clear skies will continue tonight into early morning. Monday morning will be cooler with temperatures in the low-mid 60s for some spots. Winds will be less breezy tonight into tomorrow as well.

Tropical moisture will increase over Texas most of this week, but rain chances for us will not be too great. If anything was to develop, it will be more for our eastern-southeastern counties.

Most of us will not see any influence from Tropical Storm Nicholas due to his easterly track. However if you had plans to visit southeastern Texas, you may want to wait till the storm moves further East, which will be by the weekend.

We will see nice weather due to a upper level high building into place. This will keep us dry into the weekend.. Also, the high pressure at surface will allow temperatures to return into the upper 90s which is above average for September. More sun is on the way!

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.