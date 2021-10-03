KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, October 3 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We saw a split of wet weather and beautiful sunshine this weekend. Overall, Sunday was beautiful with northerly winds. Temperatures warmed up into the mid 80s with light winds.

Tonight, we should see some of the clouds dissipate overnight, but temperatures will still be cooler in the upper 50s.

This week will be above average with sunny conditions. As we go into the end of the week, temperatures will be warmer in the lower 90s. This will definitely be conditions well above average.


We will also be under ridging for most of the week. A upper level low will filter in a trough midweek to our north, however we will not see any further lifting mechanisms to spark showers. So, conditions will stay dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South