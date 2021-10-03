KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, October 3 2021

We saw a split of wet weather and beautiful sunshine this weekend. Overall, Sunday was beautiful with northerly winds. Temperatures warmed up into the mid 80s with light winds.

Tonight, we should see some of the clouds dissipate overnight, but temperatures will still be cooler in the upper 50s.

This week will be above average with sunny conditions. As we go into the end of the week, temperatures will be warmer in the lower 90s. This will definitely be conditions well above average.



We will also be under ridging for most of the week. A upper level low will filter in a trough midweek to our north, however we will not see any further lifting mechanisms to spark showers. So, conditions will stay dry.